Pune: Wrong-Side Biker Kills 55-Year-Old Man In Kalyani Nagar Crash; Daughter Injured, Accused Flees

Pune: A fatal accident caused by a reckless motorcyclist in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area has resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man. The incident occurred when a biker travelling in the wrong direction collided with a motorcycle carrying a father and his daughter.

According to available details, deceased Machhindra More was travelling with his daughter, Komal Machhindra More (age 28), who sustained injuries in the crash

Police said the incident happened on 3rd February, around 3:00 PM, while the duo was passing through the Bishop’s School area. A motorcyclist, reportedly coming from the wrong direction, rammed into them.

Following the collision, the offending biker fled the scene without offering assistance, said police officials. Both victims were rushed to the hospital; however, the police confirmed that Machhindra More succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Posthumously, a case has been registered at the Yerwada Police Station based on a complaint filed by Machhindra’s other daughter, Rina (age 26), on Wednesday. Police Sub-Inspector Kishore Berad is currently leading the investigation in this matter.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver for reckless driving and hit and run. Police have urged residents to follow traffic rules and wear helmets while driving two-wheelers. Personal safety comes before everything, noted a senior traffic police official.

Kalyani Nagar has become a hotspot for accidents recently. Ever since the infamous Porsche case, the accidents in this area haven't stopped. Multiple road mishaps -- sometimes fatal -- are reported from this area from time to time.