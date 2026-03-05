 Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹75 Lakh Seized From Lavatory Of Bangkok–Pune Flight; No Arrests Yet
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHydroponic Weed Worth ₹75 Lakh Seized From Lavatory Of Bangkok–Pune Flight; No Arrests Yet

Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹75 Lakh Seized From Lavatory Of Bangkok–Pune Flight; No Arrests Yet

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials have appealed to citizens to inform the relevant authorities if they come across suspicious activities related to such smuggling

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹75 Lakh Seized From Lavatory Of Bangkok–Pune Flight; No Arrests Yet | Sourced

Officials at the Pune International Airport have seized 745 grams of hydroponic weed worth ₹75 lakh from the lavatory of a Bangkok-Pune flight. The incident took place on March 3 (Tuesday). However, no arrests have been made yet.

"Officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Pune International Airport recovered two yellow-coloured packets from the tissue cabinet of the lavatory of the aircraft of Air India Express Flight IX-241(Bangkok to Pune)," the statement read.

"The two food packets were found to contain eight vacuum-sealed packets of hydroponic weed (marijuana). The contraband was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," it added.

Read Also
Pune Police Accused Of Lathi-Charge On Students Celebrating Holi At Ajeenkya DY Patil University...
article-image

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to find out who hid the hydroponic weed in the plane and how.

FPJ Shorts
NEET-UG 2026 Requirement For Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Courses Postponed Until 2027–28 Due To Logistical Challenges; Check Official Notification Here
NEET-UG 2026 Requirement For Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Courses Postponed Until 2027–28 Due To Logistical Challenges; Check Official Notification Here
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Killed In Collision With Speeding Fortuner In Gorakhpur; Driver Held
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Killed In Collision With Speeding Fortuner In Gorakhpur; Driver Held
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Workers Protest Outside CM Nitish Kumar's Residence Amid Rajya Sabha Nomination Buzz
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Workers Protest Outside CM Nitish Kumar's Residence Amid Rajya Sabha Nomination Buzz
Vijay Deverakonda Dons Watch Worth Just ₹5 Lakh At Grand Wedding Reception In Hyderabad- Know Details
Vijay Deverakonda Dons Watch Worth Just ₹5 Lakh At Grand Wedding Reception In Hyderabad- Know Details

Additionally, AIU officials have asked citizens to report suspicious activity related to such smuggling to the relevant authorities.

Last month, the AIU arrested a 32-year-old passenger from Bangkok after finding hydroponic weed worth ₹5.42 crore in his possession.

Read Also
Pune: ₹2 Crore Loss Flagged In PMC Stores Department; 20 Officials Face Action
article-image

The officers found five toy cartons stuffed with hydroponic weed in his luggage. The drugs had been meticulously wrapped in carbon paper, allegedly to bypass airport scanning equipment. In total, around 5.5 kilograms of the banned substance were recovered.

Additional Commissioner of Customs Rahul Gawande said the department had received a tip-off earlier regarding the smuggling attempt. According to him, the team was tracking the suspect’s movements. Gawande said that strict action would continue against individuals attempting to establish narcotics networks in Pune.

Follow us on