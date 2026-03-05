 Pune Metro Expansion: PMC Proposes New Metro Corridor From Wakad To Shewalewadi Via Katraj
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Expansion: PMC Proposes New Metro Corridor From Wakad To Shewalewadi Via Katraj

Pune Metro Expansion: PMC Proposes New Metro Corridor From Wakad To Shewalewadi Via Katraj

Metro Line 3, which connects Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and passes through Wakad, is expected to begin operations in April. Shortly after public representatives demanded a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the metro route from Hinjewadi to Khadakwasla

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Expansion: PMC Proposes New Metro Corridor From Wakad To Shewalewadi Via Katraj | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Metro project may see another expansion as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a new metro corridor connecting Wakad to Shewalewadi via Katraj.

Metro Line 3, which connects Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and passes through Wakad, is expected to begin operations in April. Shortly after public representatives demanded a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the metro route from Hinjewadi to Khadakwasla, the PMC submitted another request to MahaMetro seeking preparation of a DPR for an additional corridor from Wakad to Shewalewadi through Katraj.

Read Also
Pune RTO Delays: Transport Workers’ Livelihoods At Risk; Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises...
article-image

In an official letter addressed to MahaMetro, PMC Chief Engineer Dinkar Gojare stated that the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Pune has been prepared by MahaMetro, and therefore, the feasibility of the proposed corridor must first be verified within this plan.

He added that if the Wakad–Shewalewadi corridor via Katraj is found to be feasible in the CMP, the next step would involve conducting site visits and initiating the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report for the proposed metro route.

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Bengaluru Man Meets Auto Driver With Pet Parrot, Internet Calls It ‘Cutest Thing Today'
Watch: Bengaluru Man Meets Auto Driver With Pet Parrot, Internet Calls It ‘Cutest Thing Today'
US-Israel-Iran War: Mumbai Seafarer Dies After Missile Strike On Tanker In The Strait Of Hormuz
US-Israel-Iran War: Mumbai Seafarer Dies After Missile Strike On Tanker In The Strait Of Hormuz
NEET-UG 2026 Requirement For Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Courses Postponed Until 2027–28 Due To Logistical Challenges; Check Official Notification Here
NEET-UG 2026 Requirement For Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Courses Postponed Until 2027–28 Due To Logistical Challenges; Check Official Notification Here
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Killed In Collision With Speeding Fortuner In Gorakhpur; Driver Held
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Killed In Collision With Speeding Fortuner In Gorakhpur; Driver Held

The proposed extension aims to improve connectivity in rapidly developing areas of the city and could become part of Pune’s expanding metro network if approved following feasibility assessments.

Follow us on