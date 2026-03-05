Pune Metro Expansion: PMC Proposes New Metro Corridor From Wakad To Shewalewadi Via Katraj | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Metro project may see another expansion as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a new metro corridor connecting Wakad to Shewalewadi via Katraj.

Metro Line 3, which connects Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and passes through Wakad, is expected to begin operations in April. Shortly after public representatives demanded a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for extending the metro route from Hinjewadi to Khadakwasla, the PMC submitted another request to MahaMetro seeking preparation of a DPR for an additional corridor from Wakad to Shewalewadi through Katraj.

In an official letter addressed to MahaMetro, PMC Chief Engineer Dinkar Gojare stated that the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Pune has been prepared by MahaMetro, and therefore, the feasibility of the proposed corridor must first be verified within this plan.

He added that if the Wakad–Shewalewadi corridor via Katraj is found to be feasible in the CMP, the next step would involve conducting site visits and initiating the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report for the proposed metro route.

The proposed extension aims to improve connectivity in rapidly developing areas of the city and could become part of Pune’s expanding metro network if approved following feasibility assessments.