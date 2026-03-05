 Pune RTO Delays: Transport Workers’ Livelihoods At Risk; Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue In Assembly
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Siddharth Shirole raised concerns in the Legislative Assembly over the suspension of manual vehicle inspection and licensing processes at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). He stated that the delay in making the automated vehicle testing centre operational has put the livelihoods of thousands of workers, including auto-rickshaw, taxi and truck operators, at risk

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Pune RTO Delays: Transport Workers’ Livelihoods At Risk; Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Raises Issue In Assembly | Representational Image

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Siddharth Shirole raised concerns in the Legislative Assembly over the suspension of manual vehicle inspection and licensing processes at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). He stated that the delay in making the automated vehicle testing centre operational has put the livelihoods of thousands of workers, including auto-rickshaw, taxi and truck operators, at risk.

"I raised in the Legislative Assembly the serious difficulties being faced by drivers and operators associated with the transport sector due to the suspension of manual vehicle inspection and licensing processes at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO). Since inspections have been halted until the automated vehicle testing centre becomes operational, many auto-rickshaw, taxi, and truck operators are unable to obtain or renew necessary permits. This has created significant hardship for those whose livelihoods depend entirely on these vehicles," Shirole said.

"I urged the government to allow the vehicle inspection and licensing process to continue through the earlier manual inspection system until the automated facility becomes fully operational. Without valid permits, drivers are struggling to meet bank loan instalments, household expenses, and even their children’s education costs. It is therefore essential that the government issue immediate directions to restore the process and prevent further financial distress for transport workers," the Shivajinagar MLA added.

He concluded by stating that thousands of families depend on the transport sector for their daily livelihood and that the administrative delays must not put their survival at risk.

