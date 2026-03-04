Pune: Police Lathi Charge Students Inside NST Hostel At Ajeenkya DY Patil University During Holi Celebrations; Students React

Pimpri Chinchwad: Several students at Newton School of Technology at ADYPU in Charholi have claimed that police carried out a lathi charge inside their hostel during Holi celebrations, injuring multiple students and prompting calls for an investigation, the Punekar News reported.

Students of NST at Ajeenkya DY Patil University were playing Holi in the hostel when police and outsiders allegedly entered, beat students, and abused them. The warden was reportedly involved. We demand a proper investigation and suspension of those responsible. pic.twitter.com/ILw15WnrFy — Nststudent (@Nststudent) March 2, 2026

According to students, the incident took place on Tuesday while they were celebrating Holi on the hostel campus. They claimed the gathering was peaceful and contained to the premises when police arrived without warning.

Students claimed that officers used batons to disperse the crowd, injuring several students, including those who were not participating in the celebrations. When students questioned the use of force, they claimed the hostel captain was threatened with arrest. The whole ordeal was further shared on social media.

What Did the X Users Say?

X user @Nststudent, who seemed to be the student at the Newton School of Technology Hostel, explained the whole ordeal via the social media post. The user took to X to share that it would like to formally report the incident. "We would like to formally report a serious incident that occurred when students of NST at ADYPU were playing Holi in the hostel premises".

User further alleged that police personnel assaulted students with wooden sticks: “During the celebration, some police personnel along with a few outsiders unexpectedly entered the hostel and began physically assaulting students with wooden sticks while also verbally abusing them. This incident caused fear, distress, and injury among the students. It is deeply concerning that the hostel warden, Mr. Dipto, was allegedly involved in this matter. Following the incident, we contacted the HOD to address our concerns; however, we did not receive a satisfactory response. We strongly demand a proper investigation into this incident, a clear and satisfactory explanation from the authorities, and strict disciplinary action, including suspension, against all," she added.

Another X user shared that "No action has been taken by Newton School of Technology yet, and it has been over 48 hours." Another X user said that “There was a delay in taking action. Does that justify hitting minors?"

What did the Reddit User Say?

A Reddit user who seems to be part of the college questioned the use of force, saying that “Without prior warning, police entered the premises and conducted a lathi charge"

It further added that "Several students were hit, including those who were not even participating. When we questioned the use of force, our hostel captain was threatened with being taken to the police station. No warrant was shown. No written notice was presented. Under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, every citizen has the right to life and personal liberty. The use of force must be proportionate and justified. Students inside a private hostel premise deserve safety, not fear”.

The reddit user has further said that it was concerning that the college and hostel administration have provided no support or clarity to students after the incident. It has further requesting transparency, accountability, and an independent inquiry into this matter.