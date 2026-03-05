Pune: PMRDA Nears Completion Of International-Standard Football Arenas In Pimpri-Chinchwad | PMRDA X Handle

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has announced that its ambitious international-standard football and multi-utility game arenas in Pimpri-Chinchwad have entered the final phase of construction.

The arenas are located in Sectors 3 and 12 of the PMRDA area. These world-class facilities are designed to elevate the region’s sports culture by providing athletes with infrastructure that meets global benchmarks.

PMRDA officials announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that the project has reached a significant milestone with approximately 80% of the construction work already finished.

“Once completed, the arenas will feature high-performance turf compliant with FIFA standards. It will ensure a professional-grade playing surface for local and regional players. To accommodate fans and supporters, the facilities include modern spectator seating areas designed to hold more than 400 people,” noted an official.

A standout technical feature of the new arenas is the integration of an advanced “all-weather” drainage system. Football is a sport which is played in all weathers internationally -- be it the heat, rain or icy and snowy cold.

The PMRDA administration says that this sophisticated infrastructure allows the pitches to remain playable during heavy rainfall, preventing waterlogging and ensuring that sporting activities can continue year-round regardless of seasonal changes.

This development is being viewed as a major landmark in the PMRDA’s ongoing efforts to expand the urban sports footprint.

PMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Deepak Singla recently conducted a site inspection to review the progress of the Sector 3 and Sector 12 projects.

During the visit, Additional Commissioner Deepak Singla expressed his satisfaction with the current quality of the workmanship. He issued formal directives to the technical teams to maintain the momentum and ensure that all remaining tasks are completed within the stipulated timeline to facilitate an early inauguration for the public.