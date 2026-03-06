Couple Lures Pune Man To Nagpur, Stabs Him To Death In Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Couple Lures Pune Man To Nagpur, Stabs Him In Broad Daylight; Shocking Video Goes Viral On Social Media | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Nagpur, a couple lured a 35-year-old man into a trap, stabbed him to death and then headed to a police station to surrender. The incident took place on Thursday in broad daylight in the presence of several onlookers. The video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the information received, the deceased has been identified as Sagar Wankhede (35), while the accused are Rajesh Gajbhiye (37) and his 34-year-old wife.

Reportedly, Gajbhiye's wife and Wankhede are relatives and were involved in a relationship before her marriage in 2011. They reconnected through Facebook in 2022. Later, they moved to Pune and lived together for a few months. However, due to physical assaults by Wankhede under the influence of liquor, the woman wriggled out of the relationship.

Despite the woman not wanting to be with him, Wankhede frequently came to her home, created disturbances and even issued threats to forcibly take her away.

To get rid of Wankhede completely, the Gajbhiye couple hatched a plan. The woman lured him to her home on the pretext of meeting him. Concealing a knife, she accompanied Wankhede on his bike to an isolated spot, where her husband was already waiting.

On reaching the spot, the woman intentionally dropped her bag and asked Wankhede to stop the bike. Instantly, the woman stabbed Wankhede with the knife she had concealed. She then handed over the weapon to her husband, who stabbed him multiple times till he died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the couple has been arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).