Good News! PMPML Launches Special Tourism Bus Services On 8 Routes For International Women’s Day In Pune

Pune: In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has introduced special one-day tourism bus services on eight routes, offering passengers an opportunity to explore popular destinations around Pune at a concessional fare of ₹500 per person. The initiative aims to encourage women to travel, discover nearby attractions, and celebrate the occasion with family and friends.

According to PMPML officials, the buses will depart between 8:30 am and 9:00 am from major city hubs, including Pune Railway Station, Swargate Bus Stand, and Hadapsar Gadital Bus Stand. The tours are planned as full-day trips, with buses scheduled to return to the city by evening.

The specially designed routes cover a mix of religious, historical and nature-based destinations across Pune district. Some of the prominent locations included in the tours are Morgaon Ganpati Temple, Jejuri Temple, Saswad, Narayanpur Datta Temple, and Theur Chintamani Temple.

Other routes highlight scenic and heritage spots such as Ramdara Temple, Sinhagad Fort, Khadakwasla Dam, Panshet Dam, Tulapur, Ranjangaon, Lonavala, Bhuleshwar Temple, and Baneshwar Temple. While some circuits focus on pilgrimage destinations, others showcase nature spots and historic landmarks around the region.

Officials stated that the tours have been carefully planned with women passengers in mind, featuring convenient boarding points and a structured day-long itinerary. The flat fare of ₹500 per passenger has been set to ensure that the tours remain affordable and accessible to a wide range of commuters.

PMPML authorities expect a good response to the special services and have advised interested passengers to book their seats early to take advantage of the Women’s Day tourism initiative.