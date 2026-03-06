Women Property Buyers In Pune To Get 1% Stamp Duty Discount On International Women’s Day | Sourced

Pune: Women purchasing property will receive a 1% discount on stamp duty on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8. As part of the initiative, 11 sub-registrar offices in Pune will handle property registration work exclusively through women staff.

The move has been announced by the Department of Registration and Stamps. Of the 27 sub-registrar offices in the city, 11 offices will operate specifically for women buyers and women advocates, where all documentation and registration processes will be handled by female staff employees.

Officials said the initiative aims to encourage women to own property and strengthen their legal empowerment. The campaign is also intended to recognise the role of women in social and economic development.

On this day, documents related to property purchases by women will receive the 1% concession in stamp duty, as per the existing government policy. The offices will also process sale deeds, agreements and other property documents involving women buyers, as well as documents prepared by women advocates.

Authorities have appealed to women buyers and lawyers to make use of this special facility organised to mark International Women’s Day.