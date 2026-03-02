VIDEO: Devotee Assaulted By Security Guard At Trimbakeshwar Temple Amid Heavy Rush; Second Side Of Incident Emerges | Sourced

Nashik: An incident involving a devotee and a security guard has come to light at the famous Trimbakeshwar Temple, where large numbers of devotees had gathered for darshan, leading to long queues and heavy rush in the temple premises.

According to the video that has been circulating on facebook from the temple, a devotee was allegedly beaten by a security guard while standing in line for darshan. The video shows the devotee being hit by the guard, raising concerns among devotees who had been waiting for hours in the queue.

Watch Video:

However, another side of the incident has also emerged. It is claimed that the devotee had stopped near the garbhagriha entrance and blocked the passage, preventing other devotees from moving forward for darshan. As the queue behind him continued to grow and the rush increased, the security guard tried to move the devotee aside to allow the line to continue.

During this process, it is alleged that the devotee pushed the guard, after which the security guard assaulted him. While some have condemned the beating, it is also being said that at times, certain devotees create obstruction or refuse to move, which leads to tense situations during peak rush.

Temple authorities and staff have pointed out that when a single devotee stops near the entrance for several minutes, the flow of darshan slows significantly. If one person blocks the passage for about five minutes, only around 500 devotees can get darshan throughout the day, they said.

The incident occurred at a time when there was a long line of devotees and considerable crowd pressure, and the video of the scuffle is now circulating on social media, drawing attention to the situation faced by both devotees and security personnel managing the rush.