Guiding Light: Nationalism & the Naming Dilemma Involving Foreign Leaders | X / @IndianTechGuide

After all the talk about Narendra Modi surrendering to Donald Trump — mere opposition propaganda — the fact is that he has stood up firmly for what is good for India across trade, politics, and international standing. And yet, after all that talk, the Congress government in Telangana decides to name an important road after Donald Trump.

Do we seriously not have enough national heroes to name roads and monuments after? Most are named after Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi — at least they are from this country. The very fact that one needs to name a road after a foreign president reveals a troubling sycophancy and a search for inspiration from leaders who have contributed nothing to India. In fact, all Trump has done is impose arbitrary tariffs, threaten India at various times, and call it a hellhole.

Even though this is a spiritual column, we must call out what is wrong as wrong. Spirituality does not mean turning a blind eye to national issues or questions of right and wrong. Many will say — it's just a road, what's the big deal? The big deal is that we are seeking inspiration from someone who has done nothing for India. Even if you disagree with an Indian leader's politics, they are Indian — naming a road or monument after them is acceptable. But this is someone who has threatened and insulted India. Rewarding that behaviour by honouring his name is, at worst, sycophancy and, at best, flattery in the hope of extracting some favour. That is not how Indian leadership, irrespective of political affiliation, is supposed to behave.

Spirituality and dharma include a sense of patriotism. That is why I raise this in a spiritual column. Without patriotism, our culture and civilisation cannot survive, and Indian spirituality will inevitably decline.

We have survived this long because of the sacrifices of both spiritual and political leaders over centuries. Our enemies are no longer outside India — they are within, working to tear it apart from the inside. That must be opposed and called out.