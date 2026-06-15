Devotees Take Holy Dip In Haridwar On The Occasion Of Somvati Amavasya; Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva And Ancestors

Devotees Take Holy Dip In Haridwar | Photo Credit: DD India

Thousands of devotees gathered at Haridwar and took a holy dip at Har Ki Pauri on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya to take a holy dip in the sacred River Ganga and seek blessings from Lord Shiva. Somvati Amavasya is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, which occurs when Amavasya (new moon day) falls on a Monday, a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Astrological calculations indicate that this unique celestial alignment in the month of Jyeshtha took place after almost 300 years.

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Devotees took a holy dip in Haridwar

From the early hours of the morning, pilgrims thronged Har Ki Pauri and other ghats in Haridwar to participate in religious rituals. Devotees took a sacred bath in the Ganga, believing that it helps cleanse sins, purify the soul, and bring peace and prosperity. Many were seen offering prayers, lighting diyas, and performing special pujas along the riverbanks.

Offer prayers to Lord Shiva

Devotees worshipped Lord Shiva and also paid homage to their ancestors through rituals such as Pitra Tarpan and Shraddha. According to Hindu beliefs, offering prayers and water to ancestors on Somvati Amavasya helps bring peace to departed souls and seeks their blessings for the well-being of the family. Devotees performed rituals on the occasion of Maghi Purnima.

Temples across Haridwar witnessed large crowds throughout the day. Special arrangements were made by local authorities to manage the influx of pilgrims and ensure the smooth conduct of religious activities. Security personnel and volunteers were deployed at key locations, while medical and emergency services remained on standby.

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About Somvati Amavasya

Somvati Amavasya holds great spiritual significance in Hinduism. On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath in rivers. Devotees also observe fast on this day and perform charitable acts such as donating food, clothes, and essential items to the needy. Married women also offer prayers for the long life and prosperity of their husbands and families.