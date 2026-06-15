Somvati Amavasya 2026: Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Shiva; Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And The Story Behind Celebration

Somvati Amavasya 2026 |

Somvati Amavasya is a highly auspicious day in Hinduism that occurs when the New Moon (Amavasya) falls on a Monday. The day is not only dedicated to Lord Shiva but also to ancestors. Somvati Amavasya is celebrated in many states across India including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana. In 2026, the day is observed on Monday, June 15, 2026.

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About Somvati Amavasya

Somvati Amavasya is considered one of the most sacred Amavasya (new moon) days in the Hindu calendar. The occasion gains special significance when Amavasya falls on a Monday, a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees across India observe Somvati Amavasya with prayers, fasting and holy rituals, seeking blessings for health, prosperity and family well-being.

Somvati Amavasya 2026: Date and time

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day is observed today on June 15, 2026.

Jyeshtha, Krishna Amavasya

Begins - 3:49 PM, June 14

Ends - 11:53 AM, June 15

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Why is it dedicated to Lord Shiva?

Monday, known as Somvar, is traditionally dedicated to Lord Shiva. When Amavasya coincides with Monday, it is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day brings immense spiritual merit. Devotees observe fasts, offer milk, water and bilva leaves, and perform Rudrabhishek to seek divine blessings and remove obstacles from their lives.

Significance of Somvati Amavasya

Somvati Amavasya is regarded as highly auspicious for performing ancestral rites (Pitru Tarpan) and charitable activities. The fast is especially observed by married women for the long life and well-being of their husbands and family members. Many devotees also take a holy dip in sacred rivers, believing it helps cleanse sins and brings peace and prosperity.

About Pitru Tarpan

Pitru Tarpan is a sacred Hindu ritual in which water mixed with sesame seeds, barley and kusha grass is offered to departed souls. It is performed while standing near a river, pond or any holy water body while chanting mantras. The word Tarpan is derived from the Sanskrit word Trup, which means to satisfy or to please. The act symbolises quenching the thirst of ancestors and showing respect to them. Tarpan is believed to ensure that the souls of forefathers are satisfied and continue to bless their descendants.