Kashi Witnesses Unique Ritual As Saints Pray For Rainfall With Clarinet Amid Heatwave

Amid rising temperatures and an intense heatwave, saints in Varanasi, also known as Kashi, performed a unique spiritual ritual seeking relief from the scorching weather and praying for rainfall. To find relief from the scorching heat, Pandit Mahendra Prasanna, a shehnai player from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and his team prayed to Lord Indra for rain on Tuesday in the Ganges in front of Rewa Ghat. They aimed to please Lord Indra by playing Raga Megh on the shehnai. The ceremony, rooted in local traditions and beliefs, drew the attention of devotees and residents who gathered to witness the unusual event.

Spiritual ceremony in Kashi

As part of the ritual, saints played the clarinet while offering prayers and chanting sacred hymns dedicated to the forces of nature. According to practitioners, music has long held an important place in Indian spiritual traditions and is believed to help invoke divine blessings. The clarinet performance was accompanied by traditional religious ceremonies, with saints appealing for timely rainfall to provide respite from the prevailing heat.

A group of saints in Kashi stood in knee deep waters at the Assi Ghat in the Ganga River. The also played Raag Megh to pray to Lord Indra with the aim to request the god for rainfall amid scorching heat. The saints said that the heatwave is making life unbearable for everyone and that is why they decided to appease Lord Indra with their music. In Hinduism, Lord Indra, the supreme deity of heavens is known as god of rains and thunderstorms.

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Pandit Mahendra Prasanna performance

Pandit Mahendra Prasanna sang various songs in the raga, such as Rimjhim Barse Badariya, Kale Badra, Maa Ganga, and Barso Re Megh. Pandit Prasanna is a renowned clarinet player from Kashi. He also plays shehnai in the court of Baba Vishwanath. Amid severe heat waves stretching up to 45 degrees Celsius, he stepped directly into the holy waters of the Ganga river to play soulful compositions, continuing a sacred tradition that he has practiced during dry spells for nearly two decades.

About Lord Indra

Lord Indra is the supreme deity of the heavens who wields the Vajra (thunderbolt), crafted from the sage Dadhichi's bones and rides a majestic white, four-tusked elephant named Airavata. He not only plays a significant role in Hinduism but in Buddhism as well. In Buddhism, he is known as Sakra (or Indā), a devoted protector of the Buddha's teachings. In Jainism, he is revered as the king of the first heaven, presiding over important rituals regarding the Tirthankaras.