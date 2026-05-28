Temple Rituals Altered Amid Intense Heatwave In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the severe heatwave and Nautapa conditions, temples across the city have changed daily rituals to protect idols from rising temperatures. Priests said special arrangements are being made to keep deities cool during the scorching summer days.

Temples are offering chilled food items such as buttermilk, curd, sweets, fruits and cooling drinks as bhog, while the deities’ afternoon rest period has also been extended.

At Khajrana Ganesh Temple, continuous air-conditioning and cool offerings are being arranged for Lord Ganesh.

Large coolers and fragrant sprays are being used in several temples, including Ram Krishna Temple and Gopal Mandir. Sandalwood paste is also being applied to idols to provide relief from the heat.

Religious scholars said these traditions reflect the emotional connection devotees share with deities in Indian culture.

Special rituals during Nautapa are also believed to benefit agriculture by controlling pests and harmful organisms. Devotees are distributing sweet drinks and observing traditional practices associated with the summer period.