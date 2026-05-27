48 Hours & 2 Massive Protests In Indore Over Severe Water Shortage; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Calls It 'Nautanki' -- VIDEO

2 Major Protests Break Out In Indore Over Water Crisis, Mayor Calls It 'Congress's Nautanki' -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 48 hours and two massive protests broke out in Indore over severe water shortage. As the residents and opposition leaders of the Swachh City took to streets complaining about inconsistent water supply across several wards amid soaring temperature, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav termed it as a mere 'nautanki by the Congress'!

Several videos are also circulating on social media showing troubled residents trying to fill as many buckets as possible from the tanker. Feeling helpless, residents and Congress leaders took out long rallies under scorching temperatures breaching 42°C.

देश के सबसे साफ शहर में जल संकट गहराता जा रहा है, कल कांग्रेस ने बड़ा प्रदर्शन किया ...बीजेपी के पार्षद भी आवाज़ उठा रहे हैं...गर्मी भयानक है ऊपर से पानी की किल्लत pic.twitter.com/M9jljxCj91 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) May 27, 2026

#Indore



Water Shortage in Indore. Residents carried out Rally in Scratching Heat Demanding Water.



This is happening in Indore Assembly two, whose MLA won with 1.07 lakh votes in 2023 - Highest in the state.



BJP has held this seat since 2008.



In Jan, 35 people allegedly died… pic.twitter.com/jKKtu4MutN — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) May 23, 2026

The scenario has raised several questions on Indore, ‘the cleanest city’ and ‘the metro city,’ being unable to fulfil a basic necessity - clean, fit water.

Mayor terms it ‘drama’

आज इंदौर में पानी का आपातकाल चल रहा है, कई वार्डों में पीने का पानी नहीं, कुछ महीने पहले जहरीला पानी देकर 36 लोग मार गए।



और इंदौर के जोकर महापौर आज भी अहंकार में चूर है, इंदौर की जनता को ऐसा अहंकारी जोकर मुबारक! pic.twitter.com/J7RKeYwygT — MP Election 2028 (@ElectionMP2028) May 27, 2026

However, in a recent interview with Vistaar News, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav slammed the protests calling them “Nautanki by Congress councillors.”

While speaking to the media, Mayor Bhargav said, “Nautanki ka paryay hai Congress ke neta…aur Indore me jo log nautanki kar kar kr pradarshan kar rahe hain…Sabse zyada nautanki apne-apne ward me pani milne ke baad bhi agar koi kar raha hai to wo Congress ke parshad hain.”

“(Congress leaders are synonymous with ‘Drama’..…and the people staging protests in Indore are indulging in the same nautanki. Even after water is being supplied in their respective wards, if anyone is doing the most drama over it, it is the Congress councillors.)”

Recent protests

Rajwada protest: Congress workers and local residents protested at Rajwada on Tuesday against the water shortage in Indore. They demanded regular water supply and the mayor’s resignation. People from all 85 wards joined the protest and accused the BJP-led Indore Municipal Corporation of failing to provide proper drinking water.

The protesters marched to the IMC office, raised slogans and broke empty earthen pots to show their anger over irregular water supply.

Palda square protest: Sunday also saw several protests in different parts of the city. Congress councillor Kunal Solanki led a major protest at Palda Square along with residents of Wards 75 and 64 over the ongoing water crisis in Indore.

इंदौर की जनता पानी मांग रही है

पुलिस वालों को क्या पता कि इन्हें क्या कहना है और क्या करना है। कोई पैर पकड़े तो मुकदमा भी नहीं कर सकते।



मोहन यादव जी बेचारे अब सीधे खातों में पैसा तो कर्ज़ा लेकर भेज सकते हैं लेकिन पानी तो वे भी किससे उधार लेकर भेजें?



धर्म संकट बहुत भारी है… pic.twitter.com/1244Kinoao — Arvind Chotia (@arvindchotia) May 24, 2026

Protesters accused the IMC of failing to provide water to citizens while using water cannon tanks to disperse demonstrators.

Indore Municipal Corporation has no water to provide to the citizens, but have tens of water cannon tanks to shoo the protesting public away.



This is the triple engine sarkaar model in Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/PuZ72Yhp3V pic.twitter.com/MPCR5UD7DF — ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) May 26, 2026

Solanki also said that IMC has no water to provide to the citizens, but it has ‘dozens of water cannon tanks’ ready to shoo away protesting people.

Bhagirathpura incident back to headlines

MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari claimed contaminated water supplied by the IMC caused 36 deaths in Bhagirathpura. Congress leaders also said many families are spending a lot of money on water tankers, and women are facing the most trouble because of the water crisis.