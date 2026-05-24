'We Understand LPG & Petrol Shortage....But Water?' Indore Residents Protest Over Worsening Water Crisis In City -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Protests over the worsening water crisis continued in different parts of Indore on Sunday as well.

Troubled and helpless, the residents blocked roads and staged demonstrations against irregular water supply and shortage of drinking water in several areas of the city.

Major protests were reported from Palda Square and Deendayal Upadhyay Square in Sukhliya Zone-5, where local residents along with Congress leaders and workers staged sit-ins and chakka jams demanding immediate relief from the ongoing water crisis.

इंदौर की जनता पानी मांग रही है

पुलिस वालों को क्या पता कि इन्हें क्या कहना है और क्या करना है। कोई पैर पकड़े तो मुकदमा भी नहीं कर सकते।



मोहन यादव जी बेचारे अब सीधे खातों में पैसा तो कर्ज़ा लेकर भेज सकते हैं लेकिन पानी तो वे भी किससे उधार लेकर भेजें?



धर्म संकट बहुत भारी है… pic.twitter.com/1244Kinoao — Arvind Chotia (@arvindchotia) May 24, 2026

At Palda Square, another protest was led by Congress councillor Kunal Solanki and included residents from Ward 75 and Ward 64.

Deendayal Upadhyay Square also saw a demonstration under the leadership of councillor Raju Bhadauria, where people raised slogans against the administration and demanded regular water supply, proper tanker arrangements and a permanent solution to the issue.

एक और दिन एक और प्रदर्शन, धरना

इंदौर मे जलसंकट

अब बाणगंगा में pic.twitter.com/l4LACpcGtO — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) May 24, 2026

Due to the road blockade, passengers remained stranded inside city buses for several hours, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the water problem in many colonies has not been resolved.

Protesters said people in several localities are struggling to arrange drinking water as supply remains irregular during the peak summer season.

We can understand there is a crisis of petroleums & LPG but this scene is out of my sense that the people of indore are facing critical water issues. pic.twitter.com/DSHzMgyKhn — Balbir Kushwaha 🇮🇳 (@BalbirKumar23) May 24, 2026

Following discussions with administrative and municipal officials, the protests were eventually called off after authorities assured residents that steps would be taken to improve water supply and tanker services.

However, Congress leaders warned that if the crisis is not resolved permanently, larger protests would be organised in the coming days.

The ongoing demonstrations have highlighted growing public anger over the severe water shortage in Indore.

Residents said the situation has become alarming, with residents struggling for basic water needs.

Locals also said that while shortages of fuel or LPG can sometimes be underwood, but lack of drinking water has become a serious daily struggle for families across parts of the city.