'Pani Do...' Indore Residents Protest Water Shortage, Demands MLA Ramesh Mendola To Restore Regular Supply -- VIDEO

'Pani Do...' Indore Residents Take Out Rally Over Water Crisis, Urges MLA Ramesh Mendola For Regular Supply -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Indore, troubled due to water shortage in their area, took out a rally under scorching sun, to draw the local MLA’s attention towards their agonies on Monday.

Several videos of the residents taking part in the rally have surfaced on social media. In the videos, they can be heard saying “Pani do…pani do (Give us water).”

Watch the video here:

According to information, these residents gathered from several areas of Indore took to the streets on Saturday. They raised slogans demanding regular water supply and urged local MLA Ramesh Mendola to address the issue.

People were seen sloganeering ‘Give us water’ during the protest, expressing anger over water shortage problems in the area.

Ramesh Mendola, MLA from Indore Assembly Constituency No. 2, is known for winning elections with a huge margin.

He holds the record for winning by around 1.07 lakh votes and has been serving as an MLA since 2008.

Residents said despite repeated complaints, they are still facing difficulties in getting proper water supply and are demanding immediate action from the administration and public representatives.

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Current condition of water supply in Indore

Indore is currently facing a serious water crisis due to falling groundwater levels and rising summer temperatures.

More than half of the city’s borewells have either dried up or are providing very little water, causing problems in many residential areas.

The situation has become more difficult after a major leakage was reported in a water pipeline at Navlakha Square.

Officials said repairing the leakage may require a shutdown that could affect water supply from around 34 overhead tanks across the city.

To manage the shortage, Indore Municipal Corporation is supplying water through Narmada-based storage tanks.

The civic body is also operating 616 private tankers and 79 municipal tankers in different wards to ensure water reaches affected areas.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal have directed officials to maintain uninterrupted water supply and solve complaints quickly.