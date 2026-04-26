Indore Continue To Soar Above 42°C; Two Major Ponds Dry Up Under Relentless Heat | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As temperatures in Indore continue to soar above 42°C, the city is facing a deepening water crisis. The blistering heatwave has not only made life unbearable for residents but has begun to choke the city’s vital water sources, with several major ponds already collapsing under pressure.

In a shocking development, Chhoti Bilawali and Limbodi ponds, once crucial reservoirs among the city’s seven major water bodies, have completely dried up. Chhoti Bilawali, which typically holds water up to 12 feet, and Limbodi, with a monsoon capacity of 16 feet, now lie barren, with cracked beds replacing what were once thriving water sources.

The situation is equally alarming at Yashwant Sagar, the largest and most critical water body in the district. Its water level has plunged from a full capacity of 19 feet to just 13 feet, meaning over 31% of its storage has already vanished.

This reservoir alone supplies nearly 30 million litres per day (MLD) of water to western Indore, raising serious concerns over potential supply disruptions in the coming weeks.