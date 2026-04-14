Indore News: Corporator Faujia Quizzed For Four Hours | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The MG Road police have launched an investigation following a formal complaint regarding the refusal of two Congress corporators to sing Vande Mataram during the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) budget session.

On Monday, Congress corporator Faujia Sheikh Aleem appeared at the MG Road police station after being summoned for questioning.

The interrogation lasted approximately four hours. Senior officials, including ACP Vinod Dixit and MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodia, recorded Aleem's statement and reviewed video footage of the incident. While police questioned her on the alleged refusal, sources stated that Aleem denied the allegations during the probe.

The incident occurred on April 8 during the second day of the budget session, which was disrupted by chaos and protests. Congress corporators Faujia Sheikh Aleem and Rubina Iqbal Khan allegedly did not participate in the singing of the national song, leading to an uproar from BJP members. On April 9, Hindu outfit leaders, including Man Singh Rajawat, filed a complaint seeking legal action against both corporators.

Rubina to be questioned today TI Vijay Singh Sisodia said that after recording Aleem's statement, police issued a notice to corporator Rubina Iqbal Khan, summoning her for questioning on Tuesday. "We have initiated the probe based on the application received. Video evidence is being analysed. Next, we will record Rubina Iqbal s statements," ACP Dixit added.

The Allegation: Refusal to sing Vande Mataram during the session.

Incident Date: April 8, during the second day of the budget meet.

The Probe: Statement of Faujia Sheikh Aleem recorded over four hours.

Evidence: Video footage of the session currently being analysed by police.

Next Step: Corporator Rubina Iqbal Khan summoned on Tuesday.