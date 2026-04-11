Indore News: Patwari Alleges Corruption, Questions CM Over Bhagirathpura Deaths | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged on Saturday that corruption has spread like cancer in the state and questioned the Chief Minister over several serious issues, including the recent deaths in the Bhagirathpura area and the deteriorating condition of city infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference alongside senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma and city Congress president Chintu Chouksey, Patwari asserted that the Congress respects the national song and national anthem as part of its core values. He criticised the Chief Minister for questioning the party’s stand on Vande Mataram, stating such topics should not be politicised.

Patwari questioned the accountability for the deaths of 35 people, describing the Bypass Road as Yam Lok. He challenged the government to name even one office free of corruption.

The state Congress chief also targeted the government over the demolition of the BRTS corridor, noting that crores were spent on the project. He further alleged that Indore is falling into the grip of drugs and questioned the steps being taken to control the situation.

Regarding civic issues, Patwari pointed out that while three municipal budgets have been presented, revenue remains around 30 per cent. He accused the BJP of ignoring important discussions to hide its failures. Responding to a statement by a woman Congress corporator, Patwari said the matter has been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee and a decision will be taken soon.