Indore Municipal Corporation Is In A Fix As A Major Leak Puts The City's Water Supply At Risk | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the city is facing acute water crisis, the Indore Municipal Corporation is in a catch 22 owing to a major leakage in pipeline at Navlakha Square.

A shutdown to fix the leakage could potentially affect water supply from nearly 34 overhead tanks across the city, disrupting supply in several areas. Plus, if excavation and repair work is initiated, traffic from Navlakha Square towards Bhanwarkuan would have to be diverted on one side to facilitate the operation, which will lead to congestion.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal has directed officials to take immediate measures to control the major water leakage at Navlakha Square, even as authorities cited difficulties in carrying out full-scale repair work due to the need for traffic diversion and a possible city-wide water supply shutdown.

Officials said the exact depth of the existing pipeline is currently unknown, making repair work technically challenging. Sharma explained that if excavation and repair work is initiated, traffic from Navlakha Square towards Bhanwarkuan would have to be diverted on one side to facilitate the operation.

He further stated that if excavation reveals a major fault in the pipeline, a complete shutdown of the water supply system may become necessary. However, due to the prevailing water shortage in the city, authorities believe taking such a shutdown at present would be difficult.

According to the IMC, a shutdown could potentially affect water supply from nearly 34 overhead tanks across the city, disrupting supply in several areas.