Civic Chief Orders Full Capacity Of Green Waste Composting Plant In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Sunday directed officials to operate the city's Green Waste Composting Plant at full capacity while intensifying monitoring of sanitation infrastructure across Indore.

During an extensive inspection drive, Singhal reviewed garbage transfer stations, composting facilities, the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Plant and overall cleanliness arrangements in different parts of the city. Additional commissioner Prakhar Singh and other civic officials accompanied him during the inspection.

The commissioner inspected garbage transfer stations at Azad Nagar, IT Park, Lalbagh-Dhar Road and Sangam Nagar. He also reviewed operations at the C&D Waste Plant on Dhar Road, the Dry Material Recovery Facility (DMRF) Centre at Regional Park, the Green Waste Composting Plant, Thermocol Plant and the CNG Centre at IT Park.

During the inspection, Singhal instructed officials to ensure strict waste segregation at all garbage transfer stations and maintain cleanliness at the facilities in line with Swachh Survekshan protocols.

He also directed officials to carry out regular washing and cleaning of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles to maintain hygiene and improve operational efficiency.

Emphasising scientific waste management, the commissioner ordered that the Green Waste Composting Plant be operated at full processing capacity to maximise disposal and recycling of green waste generated across the city.

Singhal further instructed officials at Regional Park to improve sanitation and maintenance within the premises.

At the C&D Waste Plant on Dhar Road, officials were directed to increase operational capacity to ensure a larger quantity of construction and demolition waste could be processed and reused effectively.