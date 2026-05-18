Asha, Usha Workers Launch Indefinite Strike Over Non-Payment Of Honourarium In Indore | FP Photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): ASHA, USHA and ASHA supervisors in Bagh block launched an indefinite strike protesting the non-payment of their honorariums for the past three months in Indore.

The workers submitted a memorandum to Block Medical Officer (BMO) Haresingh Muvel demanding the immediate release of pending wages on Saturday.

The workers stated that delayed payments have pushed them into severe financial hardship, making it difficult to manage household expenses and social responsibilities.

Bagh block organisation president Kamala Baghel said the workers continue to perform their duties sincerely, even in extreme heat, but have repeatedly failed to receive timely wages despite informing higher authorities several times.

In the memorandum, they warned that the workers would continue their strike until full payment of the pending honorariums is made.

The strike is expected to affect healthcare services in rural areas, as ASHA and USHA workers play a vital role in spreading health awareness, assisting patients and monitoring public health activities.

Organisation secretaries Gina Katare and Lakshmi Sisodia, along with several ASHA and USHA workers, remained present during the protest.