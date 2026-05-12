Water Crisis Deepens In Indore; Residents Stage Road Blockade In Vikas Nagar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the heat intensified in Indore, the water crisis in Indore has started deepening, triggering protests by residents in the city’s Vikas Nagar area on Tuesday.

Troubled by the ongoing water shortage, residents staged a road blockade protest and raised slogans against the Municipal Corporation. During the protest, people broke empty earthen pots on the road to express their anger over the lack of water supply in the locality.

The protest was held near the water tank located in Vikas Nagar, where residents, along with councillor Sonila Mimrot, sat on the road demanding immediate action from the civic administration. Holding empty pots in their hands, the protesters raised slogans against Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and the Municipal Corporation administration.

Residents allege area facing severe water crisis since long

According to information, the residents alleged that the area has been facing a severe water crisis for a long time. They claimed that despite repeated complaints made to the authorities over the past several months, no concrete steps have been taken to improve the water supply system.

Narrating the issue, Councillor Sonila Mimrot alleged that water is being diverted towards the Nehru Nagar area through an interconnection arrangement, due to which water pressure has dropped significantly in several localities of Vikas Nagar. She further claimed that residents have also been receiving contaminated water supply in many parts of the area, creating health concerns among families.

The protesters accused the Municipal Corporation administration of negligence

The protesters accused the Municipal Corporation administration of negligence and said the authorities have failed to address the grievances of residents despite continuous complaints. They demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the disruption in water supply and urged the administration to restore proper water distribution immediately.

As the protest continued, tension prevailed in the area for some time. Residents warned that if the water problem is not resolved soon, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.

The incident once again highlighted the growing water crisis in several parts of Indore amid rising summer temperatures and increasing demand for water supply.