Indore News: MLA, Residents Urge Withdrawal Of Petition Against Water Tank | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore-5 MLA Mahendra Hardia and Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore Pahadiya, along with several residents, visited two families living near Rani Sati Gate on Monday and urged them to withdraw their petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the construction of an overhead water tank in the locality. However, the delegation returned without any resolution.

The Indore Municipal Corporation had begun constructing the overhead water tank near Rani Sati Gate about one-and-a-half months ago to strengthen water supply in nearby areas. However, two families residing close to the site objected to the project and obtained a stay order from the High Court, forcing the civic body to halt the construction work.

On Monday morning, residents from several colonies accompanied Hardia and Pahadiya to the homes of the objecting families to discuss the issue and request them to withdraw their objections.

As discussions could not take place, residents gathered outside the houses and folded their hands in a symbolic appeal, urging the families to reconsider their stand so that the project could proceed in the larger public interest.

Residents said the proposed tank is crucial as the Yashwant Club overhead water tank, which currently supplies water to dozens of colonies, is under heavy pressure. A new tank in the area would help improve distribution and reduce water shortages.

People from several areas, including Racecourse Road, Vallabh Nagar, Dubey Ka Baghicha and Rani Sati Colony, were present during the visit. Many residents said they are facing difficulties in getting regular water supply and urged that the construction work be allowed to continue.

Residents expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon so that the water infrastructure project can resume and provide relief to the affected localities.