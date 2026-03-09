Indore: Indore–Khandwa Connectivity To Improve With 33-Km Four-Lane Highway, 3 Tunnels | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Highways Authority of India is set to pave a 33 kilometer 4-lane road on National Highway 347BG between Indore and Khandwa.

The stretch being constructed between Tejajinagar and Balwara on the Indore - Khandwa route is expected to improve road safety, speed and connectivity in the region.

The project is part of the Indore - Ichhapur Corridor under the Government of India.

Indore is the MP’s commercial capital and a major centre for industry and education, while Khandwa is an important transport and railway junction in southern Madhya Pradesh.

The road connecting the 2 cities is crucial for trade and the movement of agricultural and industrial goods, along with daily passengers.

Earlier, the route was only a 2-lane road with heavy traffic pressure, congestion and safety issues, specially in the ghat sections with sharp and narrow turns.

Addressing the problem, the 4-lane project aims to provide a safer and smoother travel experience while reducing travel time.

FP Photo

3 tunnels

A key feature of the project is the construction of 3 tunnels using modern electronic blasting technology.

These include the Bherughat Tunnel (575 metres), Baigram Tunnel (480 metres) and Choral Ghat Tunnel (550 metres).

The project also includes several major structures such as 1 major bridge, 1 railway overbridge (ROB), 2 viaducts, vehicle overpasses and underpasses and multiple minor bridges and culverts.

Officials said the project will significantly reduce accidents at black spots like Bherughat and Choral Ghat. It is also expected to reduce travel time and ease traffic congestion.

The new 4-lane road will improve connectivity from Indore to Omkareshwar, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Jalgaon. It will boost trade, tourism and local economic activity.

It will also support religious tourism, especially during Simhastha 2028. The project also includes safety and environmental measures such as crash barriers, drainage systems, signage and plantation.