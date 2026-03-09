MP News: Celebrations Turns Chaotic In State After ICC Men's T20 World Cup Win; Firecracker Row Near Mosque In Shajapur, Two Injured In Dewas |

Shahjapur (Madhya Pradesh): The nation on Sunday was immersed in joy and tears after the Indian cricket team clinched a historic victory at the ICC T20I World Cup by defeating the Kiwis. However, amid the celebration, violence unfolded in several parts of the state, marring the joy.

Crackers thrown near mosque amid celebrations

During celebrations near the Pipalpatta Mosque in Shajapur, some youths allegedly threw a firecracker towards the mosque premises. The explosion caused dirt to splash on part of the mosque wall.

Members of the local community gathered at the spot after the incident, prompting police intervention. Officials from Kotwali Police Station, Shajapur reached the scene and brought the situation under control.

Police said CCTV footage shows a group of youths celebrating on motorcycles, with one person allegedly throwing the firecracker. A complaint has been submitted by mosque committee members, who have demanded strict action. Police said efforts are underway to identify the accused.

Crackers thrown into the crowd

Celebration transitioned into pure chaos in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, where people were celebrating India's victory, and two police personnel got injured.

The incident occurred near Sayaji Gate, where large crowds had gathered to celebrate India’s victory. Supporters were setting off firecrackers, waving flags and chanting slogans.

Meanwhile, some youths began throwing burning firecrackers into the crowd, causing chaos.

Sparks from firecrackers injured two security personnel from Ujjain, Ashish Yadav and Surendra Shrivas. Surendra suffered injuries to his face and head. Both were treated at the district hospital and discharged.

Meanwhile, a bomb exploded near CSP Agarwal's ear, requiring him to undergo a checkup at MG Hospital.

Police resorted to a lathi charge to control the situation. Four people have been detained.