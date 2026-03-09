MP News: Cheetah Jwala Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At Kuno National Park; India’s Total Reaches 53 -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Just 10 days after Cheetah Gamini, Namibian Cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah.

Jwala, who is a 3-time mother, delivered the cubs on Monday. With the birth of the new litter, the number of cheetah cubs born in India has increased to 33. This is the 10th successful cheetah litter since the launch of Project Cheetah.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav elated

Sharing the milestone on his official X handle, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, said, “Cheetahs cross half-century! This achievement reflects the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground.”

He added, “With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation. May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India’s cheetah story to even greater heights.”

CM Mohan Yadav expresses joy

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav also expressed joy on the occasion. He also wrote, “Good News from Kuno National Park again...Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India’s cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53. A proud moment for wildlife conservation and a strong testament to the success of India’s cheetah reintroduction efforts.”

Wildlife officials and conservation teams working at Kuno National Park have welcomed the development, calling it an encouraging sign for the success of the cheetah conservation programme.

The achievement reflects the continuous efforts of veterinarians, forest officials and field staff involved in the project.