MP News: ‘Kettle Hotter Than Tea,’ Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Slams Sevadars Over Behaviour At Bageshwar Dham | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, publicly expressed strong anger at some volunteers and followers during a gathering, warning that people coming with wrong intentions should not visit the temple.

Addressing the audience from the stage, Shastri said that those who come to the dham for ‘misbehavior with women’ or other inappropriate activities should stay away. His remarks came after several complaints about the behaviour of some volunteers at the religious site.

According to information, devotees had complained that certain volunteers were taking money in the name of arranging meetings with the priest, charging for VIP darshan, behaving rudely with visitors, pushing people during darshan and even allegedly harassing women.

Reacting to these complaints, Shastri criticised the volunteers sharply. He said some sevadars have started behaving as if they are more powerful than they actually are.

Using a metaphor, he remarked that ‘The kettle has become hotter than the tea,” implying that some volunteers are acting beyond their authority.

He also said that many people claim to be his followers without even taking proper guru diksha (initiation).

Such individuals, he said, misuse the name and influence of the dham instead of understanding the discipline and respect associated with it.

Shastri further warned that some youths become followers only to impress women, adding that such people have a poor mindset and inappropriate language.

He clearly said that people with such intentions should not come to the dham.

He also expressed displeasure over the VIP culture at the temple, saying some volunteers allow VIP visitors to get quick darshan while ordinary devotees are pushed aside. Calling the system unfair, he said changes are needed.

Shastri added that he has noticed several issues in the arrangements at the dham and indicated that improvements will be made soon to ensure that devotees receive respectful treatment.

Following his remarks, discussions about the management and behaviour of volunteers at Bageshwar Dham have intensified.