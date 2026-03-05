MP News: 'Rang Se Nahi, Rang Badalne Waalon Se Bache' Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Celebrates Holi With Thousands Of Devotees At Bageshwar Dham-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees gathered at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur to celebrate Holi with devotion, colours and spiritual joy.

The celebrations were led by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham. During the event, he greeted devotees who had come from different parts of the country to take part in the festival.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham Peethadheesh Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri says, "Today is the festival of Holi. Today, Holi was celebrated here with great grandeur. Thousands and lakhs of people have come here to play Holi from various places. Hearty Holi… https://t.co/mju47m2KLx pic.twitter.com/530YwjaPIM — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

During the celebration, flower Holi and religious rituals were also performed, creating a devotional environment at the dham. Devotees raised slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev,” filling the temple complex with spiritual energy.

Watch the celebration video below :

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Holi festival was celebrated at Bageshwar Dham with great enthusiasm, devotees from across the country participated in the Holi Milan. pic.twitter.com/RByFgA5wVZ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

The entire temple complex looked colourful as devotees played Holi with gulal and flower petals.

While addressing the gathering, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri shared a message with devotees. He said that people should be careful not of colours, but of those who change their colours according to situations. “Rang se nahi, rang badalne waalon se bache,” he said.

Watch him speak below :

He explained that the blessings of a guru are like a colour that stays with a person throughout life and helps shape their character, thoughts and actions in a positive way.

The Holi celebration was organised as part of a one-day Bundeli Holi Mahotsav at the dham. Devotional music, bhajans and cultural performances were held during the event. Devotees were seen dancing and singing along to the music while celebrating the festival in a spiritual atmosphere.

Many people who attended the event said that Holi at Bageshwar Dham is not just about colours but also about faith and culture. According to devotees, the festival here carries the fragrance of tradition, devotion and social unity.

The celebration also attracted visitors from outside India. A tourist named Jasmine from Italy said that such a festival is not celebrated in her country. She said she felt very happy to be part of the Holi celebration at Bageshwar Dham. Jasmine added that meeting Dhirendra Krishna Shastri during the visit was a memorable experience for her.

Overall, the Holi celebration at Bageshwar Dham became a mix of devotion, culture and festive joy for thousands of devotees who gathered there.