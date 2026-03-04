MP News: Lunar Eclipse Keeps Temples Shut, Holi Celebrations Today Across State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temples remained closed on Tuesday in observance of the total lunar eclipse. People refrained from playing Holi and are now set to celebrate the festival with full vigour on Wednesday.

In keeping with religious scriptures, temples observed ‘sutak kaal’, the inauspicious period preceding and during the eclipse, during which regular rituals and darshan are restricted.

The first lunar eclipse of the year was visible in India and was observed between 3.20 pm and 6.47 pm, during which regular rituals at temples were completely halted as part of religious protocol.

Hanuman Mandir at 1100-Quarter, Birla Mandir, New Market Hanuman Mandir, Curfew Wali Mata Mandir in Old Bhopal, Kali Mandir and others were among the temples that closed their doors to devotees as per custom during the celestial event. The temples, which usually witness a heavy rush during the day, wore a deserted look.

According to priests, in some temples dedicated to the child form of deities such as Ram Lalla and Krishna as Laddu Gopal, the doors are usually closed during an eclipse. Many people believe the energy during this period may be negative, so worship is paused. After the conclusion of the eclipse, rituals marking its end were performed in accordance with scriptures, followed by purification ceremonies.

Usually, Holi is played the day after Holika Dahan, but this year, due to the lunar eclipse, Holi will be celebrated on March 4 across the state.