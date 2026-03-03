MP News: Datia’s Famous Pitambara Peeth Temple Remains Open For Devotees During Eclipse; Priest Explains Interesting Reason In VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Pitambara Peeth Temple in Datia remained open for devotees even during the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, unlike other temples.

Special mantras were chanted during the eclipse period-- from 3:20pm to 6:47 pm on March 3, though regular rituals at the temple were completely halted, as part of the religious protocols.

Priests at Pitambara Peeth said that the belief here is different. A priest at the temple explained that during the eclipse perFor iod, if a person performs prayers or chanting, it can bring spiritual energy. He said many temples close because they believe the energy of the eclipse may affect the deity.

“But here the goddess is very powerful,” the priest said. According to him, since Baglamukhi is considered a fierce and powerful goddess, the eclipse period becomes a strong time for spiritual practice rather than a time to stop worship.

He further said that when prayers, chanting, and spiritual practices are done during the eclipse, the results of the worship are believed to become even stronger.

Because of this belief, special chanting and spiritual practices begin in the temple as soon as the eclipse starts and continue until it ends.

The temple is dedicated to Baglamukhi, also known as Pitambara Mai. Devotees are allowed to visit the temple and offer prayers even during the eclipse.

According to the priest, many temples dedicated tochild-form of gods like Rama Lalla and Krishna (Laddu Gopal), the doors are usually closed during an eclipse.

Many people believe that the energy during this time may be negative, so worship is paused and temples reopen only after purification rituals once the eclipse ends.

This tradition is believed to have been followed since the time of Swamiji Maharaj and continues even today.

During the eclipse, many devotees and spiritual seekers gather at the temple to take part in prayers and meditation. Special arrangements are also made in the temple to manage devotees and maintain discipline.

After the eclipse ends, special prayers and rituals are performed in the temple following traditional Vedic methods.