Indore Holi Bash: Colours, Dhol, DJ & Delicious Food-- Check Out Some Fun Holi Parties In Indore

Colours, DJs and a new Holi Mood: Indore's Festival Party Culture Is Blooming

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Indore, Holi is no longer just a morning of gulal and gujiya — it has become a full-fledged festival season. This year, the city’s youth calendar is packed with curated Holi bashes, each promising music, colour and a high-energy vibe

GenZone Holi 26

GENZONE HOLI'26 |

Ticket Price: Rs 999 onwards

Slated at popular party venues in the city, the event features DJ line-ups spinning Bollywood and EDM, rain dance arenas, pool access, organic colours and pre-booked passes available through ticketing platforms like District. Early-bird and group passes have been promoted heavily online, drawing college students and young professionals alike. The event also features an all girl group tickets for you and your girlies.

Holi Land

Holi Nation |

Ticket Price: Rs 699 onwards

Another massive highlight is Holi Land, touted as Central India’s biggest Holi festival, hosted at Sayaji Hotel Indore. At Sayaji Hotel Holi Land is set to bring together a stylish crowd for a poolside celebration featuring curated playlists, themed décor and safe colour play zones. The tickets are priced according to the type of couple entries like general couple entries or VIP couple entries while also providing fun socialising oppurtunities to singles.

HOLISTAN

HOLISTAN |

Ticket Price: Rs 500 onwards

HOLISTHAN is Indore’s biggest Holi celebration and creator-edition festival on 4 March 2026 at Labhganga Exhibition Center, Indore. Expect vibrant colour play, mega rain dance, pool access, live DJs including Bollywood and international artists, Punjabi dhol beats, selfie booths, food stalls, VIP & family zones, all in a safe, carnival vibe for youth, families and creators alike. the entries are priced at Rs 500 for an individual while VIP entries are priced at Rs 1000.

Meanwhile events like Nocturna 2.0 is to be held at K2 garden and Resort and the tickets are priced at Rs 499 onwards. Gulal Nation is to be held at Waghela Ji Garden and the tickets are priced at Rs 299 onwards. Venue for Holi Mania is Skyline Resort and Convention Center while the tickets are priced at Rs 549 onwards. Details for other events like Royal Rangotsav, Rangpalooza, and Rangoli Holi Celebration, all listed across ticketing platforms like District app, showcase everything from sundowner DJ parties and rain dance carnivals to luxury lawn gatherings and youth-centric festival carnivals with ticket prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 600. Each promises controlled entry, vibrant décor, selfie points, live music and curated experiences designed for social-media moments.

What’s clear is that Indore’s Gen Z isn’t replacing tradition, they’re remixing it. Mornings still begin with family rituals, but afternoons belong to bass drops, white outfits splashed in neon pink, and reels captioned “Bura Na Mano, It’s Holi.”

This is desi Gen Z style, rooted in culture, powered by DJs, and celebrated one viral moment at a time.