 MP News: Holi to Be Celebrated First At Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; Priests Will Offer Gulal To Jyotirlinga During Evening Aarti
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Holi to Be Celebrated First At Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; Priests Will Offer Gulal To Jyotirlinga During Evening Aarti

MP News: Holi to Be Celebrated First At Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; Priests Will Offer Gulal To Jyotirlinga During Evening Aarti

Holi will be celebrated first at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday, where one kilogram of herbal gulal will be symbolically offered to Lord Mahakal. Holika Dahan will follow with Vedic rituals under tight security. On Dhulendi, special Bhasma Aarti will be performed. Aarti timings will shift to the summer schedule starting March 3.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Holi to Be Celebrated First At Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain; Special Rituals Planned |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Holi will be celebrated first in the country on Monday at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, following centuries-old traditions.

This year only one kilogram of herbal gulal will be symbolically offered to the deity.

During the evening aarti, priests will offer gulal to the deity, after which a Holika made of cow dung cakes will be burned on the temple premises with Vedic chanting.

For security reasons, general devotees will not be allowed near the Holika Dahan site. The temple administration has taken this decision as a precautionary measure in light of previous fire incidents. Senior officials from the division will be present at the Holika Dahan.

FPJ Shorts
India’s CAD At 1.3% Of GDP In Q3FY26, Higher Trade Deficit Offset By Strong Services & Remittances
India’s CAD At 1.3% Of GDP In Q3FY26, Higher Trade Deficit Offset By Strong Services & Remittances
Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'
Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'
India–Canada Seal $2.6 Billion Uranium Deal, Set Year-End Target To Finalise CEPA & Boost Energy, Trade Ties
India–Canada Seal $2.6 Billion Uranium Deal, Set Year-End Target To Finalise CEPA & Boost Energy, Trade Ties
Mumbai Administration Urges Vigilance for Indians in Israel, Iran, Qatar & Gulf Nations, 24 x7 Embassy Helplines Activated
Mumbai Administration Urges Vigilance for Indians in Israel, Iran, Qatar & Gulf Nations, 24 x7 Embassy Helplines Activated

Special Decoration and Bhasma Aarti on Dhuleti

The festival of Dhuleti will be celebrated at the Mahakal Temple on Tuesday. During the Bhasma Aarti, which will take place at 4 am, Lord Mahakal will first be offered gulal. After this, the deity will be specially adorned with cannabis and sandalwood.

According to the temple priest, the tradition of celebrating Holi first at the Mahakal Temple dates back to ancient times, symbolically offering gulal (colourful powder) to the deity.

With the onset of Chaitra Krishna Pratipada on March 3, the temple will shift to its summer schedule. Lord Mahakal will be bathed with cold water until Sharad Purnima, and the timings of three out of the five daily aartis will be revised accordingly.

Read Also
MP News: Consumer Forum Slaps ₹8 Lakh Fine On Famous Pizza Franchise For Serving Non-Veg Garlic...
article-image

Rules during eclipse

During the Sutak period of the eclipse, the temple doors will remain open, but regular offerings will not be made. Only sugar will be offered to the deity. After the eclipse is over, the temple will be purified and prayers and aarti will be performed.

Read Also
MP News: Youth Climbs 150-Foot Mobile Tower In Ashoknagar, Demands Meeting With LoP Rahul Gandhi...
article-image

Follow us on