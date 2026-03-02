MP News: Youth Climbs 150-Foot Mobile Tower In Ashoknagar, Demands Meeting With LoP Rahul Gandhi Over Family’s Medical Emergency |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar after a youth climbed up a 150-foot-high mobile tower and threatened to jump off and end his life.

Demand: He wanted to meet LoP Rahul Gandhi!

According to reports, a youth identified as Lakshminarayan Lodhi, a resident of Khangalpur, mounted a mobile tower around 2pm in the afternoon on Sunday.

Lodhi carried a tricolor flag with him, which he tied to the top of the tower. Reportedly, he left a note at the base of the tower. In the affixed note, the young man mentioned that three members of his family were seriously ill and he wanted to meet Rahul Gandhi to ask for medical aid.

He threatened that if his demands were not met in the next 32 hours, he would jump off the mobile tower.

Claims ties with Gandhi Family

In his note, the man claimed that his grandfather was a freedom fighter and that his family had three generations of ties to the Gandhi family. However, the family lost all connections with the Gandhis since the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

He claimed, despite multiple attempts to meet the leader, he was denied the opportunity, leaving him mentally hurt and frustrated. This frustration led him to take this extreme step.

Officials pacified for 4hrs

A large crowd of villagers gathered in the village during the incident. Locals initially attempted to persuade the young man, but when he refused, the police were informed.

A police team arrived at the scene and engaged in continuous persuasion and negotiations for approximately four hours. The administration assured the young man that his demands would be addressed through appropriate channels and process, after which he came down safely in the evening.

Currently, the police have safely brought the young man down and questioned him, and the entire matter is being investigated. The administration has appealed to the public to adopt the law and dialogue to resolve any issues.