 MP News: Morena TI's Birthday Caught Cutting Cake With Bike Thief; Celebration Video Sparks Debate
A viral video from Morena’s Jaura police station shows TI celebrating his birthday while seated on the shoulders of alleged bike theft gang leader Lavkush Sharma. Sharma, previously arrested in multiple theft cases and later accused of assaulting officials, is seen participating in the celebration. The incident has sparked questions about police conduct and associations with accused individuals.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A major controversy erupted after a cop was spotted celebrating his birthday with a history sheeter in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced and is going viral on social media, attracting huge criticism.

According to reports, Jaura police station TI Darshan Shukla was spotted celebrating his birthday sitting on the shoulders of alleged bike thief gang leader Lavkush Sharma.

It is reported that the TI's birthday was celebrated with a great pomp on February 28 in the police station premises itself. During the celebration, alleged bike thief was also present.

Check out the video:

A viral video clearly shows the celebration, including a garlanded welcome, cake cutting, and drums. During this, Lavkush Sharma is seen carrying the TI on his shoulders and dancing himself.

It is noteworthy that on June 12, 2025, Kotwali police arrested Lavkush Sharma in a bike theft case. He is alleged to have stolen 18 bikes worth approximately ₹13,00,000.

After being released on bail in this case, on January 12, 2026, Lavkush and his associates allegedly assaulted Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Pushpendra Yadav and other electricity workers who had come to intervene and disconnect illegal electric pump connections in the village.

A case of obstruction of government work was also filed against him. The proceedings in this case were also initiated on the instructions of TI Darshan Lal Shukla.

Allegations denied

However, when Jaura Police Station in-charge TI Darshan Lal Shukla was contacted regarding this video, he stated that he was unaware of who entered the crowd and when.

article-image

According to TI Shukla, Sharma is a police informer who has provided useful information in certain cases. He claimed he was unaware that Sharma was present in the crowd during the celebration or that he was facing pending criminal charges.

This video has now surfaced, raising serious questions about the police department's functioning and its close ties to individuals with criminal backgrounds.

article-image

