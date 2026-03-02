MP News: March 2 Bus Strike Called Off After Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Puts Disputed Orders On Hold Ahead Of Holi 2026

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed bus strike on March 2 in Madhya Pradesh has been cancelled after a meeting between bus operators and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Following the discussion, bus operators announced that they would withdraw the strike.

Jay Kumar Jain, General Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Bus Owners Association, said that it was decided in the meeting that two disputed transport department notifications would be kept on hold for now.

After this decision by the government, the association called off the strike planned for March 2.

Services to continue as usual

The association clarified that bus services across the state will continue as usual without any change. Passengers will not face any inconvenience. The decision has brought relief to travelers, especially as trains are already running with long waiting lists due to the Holi festival.

During the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to providing easy transport facilities to people in both urban and rural areas. He assured that while improving public transport services, the government would also protect the interests of bus operators.

He added that all concerns and issues raised by bus owners would be discussed and resolved through talks. He directed the Transport Minister to hold further discussions with the association to find a proper solution.

Officials from the Transport Department and representatives of the bus owners from different divisions were present at the meeting.

Bus operators had earlier raised objections to certain transport department policies, especially those related to the nationalisation of routes and changes in the permit system. They said these decisions could affect their work and income.

After discussions, the government agreed to keep the disputed issue on hold for the time being.