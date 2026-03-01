MP News: Government Declares 2-Day Public Holidays On Holi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has declared two days public holiday on Holi festival i.e on March 3 and March 4. It is for the first time that state government has declared two days holidays on Holi . Earlier, state government declared Holi holiday on March 3 while on March 4, it has been declared under Negotiable Instrument Act.

Notably Holika Dahan is likely to be celebrated on March 3, The ideal time (muhurat) for the bonfire is between 06:22 PM and 08:50 PM, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Meanwhile, the main day to play with colours (Rang wali holi) will be observed on March 4.

While March 4 is the main day for most, some regions may observe the festivities on March 3 based on local, specific, or regional calendar variations.