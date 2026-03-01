 Bhopal Rape And Conversion Racket: Police Recover Burqa From Ahmedabad, 3 At Large
Bag Sewania police sent accused Amreen and Chandan Yadav to judicial custody in a case linked to a rape and conversion racket, but three key suspects—Yasir, Bilal, and Chanu—remain at large. A police search of a rented flat in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura recovered only a burqa. Efforts continue to trace the absconding accused and other locations tied to the alleged interstate network.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police on Saturday produced the accused Amreen and Chandan Yadav before the court after their police remand ended, following which they were sent to judicial custody. However, the police team reportedly returned empty-handed from Gujarat as no absconding accused could be apprehended. Police also recorded details statement of the victims.

Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh Meena said police searched a rented flat in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura area believed to have been used by members of the racket. During the search, only a burqa was recovered from the premises while other suspects had already fled.

article-image

So far, police have arrested only three of the six named accused Amreen, her sister Afreen and associate Chandan Yadav. Meanwhile, key accused Yasir, Bilal and Chanu who have been accused by victims of sexual assault are still on the run.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused and identify other locations allegedly used by the gang. Investigators suspect the racket had an interstate network.

