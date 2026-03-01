MP News: Indian National Congress Taps Social Media To Build Grassroot Network In State

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party has developed a strategy to reach the booth and panchayat levels through social media in a bid to strengthen the organisation at the grassroot level in the state.

The party's social media department has decided to provide training to booth level agents (BLAs), panchayats and ward committees as part of Nav Sanchar 2026 campaign so that the organisation's message reaches voters directly and government policies can be challenged effectively.

State Congress social media department head Chanchalesh Vyas said the objective of the campaign was to create a digital network in every village so that the organisation's message would reach voters directly and government policies could be effectively challenged.

He added that training camps would be organised at the divisional level to lend guidance on topics like use of social media, identifying fake news, content creation, dissemination of information on government policies and monitoring voter lists. Last week, the Congress party national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had participated in the training camps and explained the digital communication strategy.

Following the divisional programmes, similar training camps will be held in each district. There is also a plan to empower BLAs through social media so they can monitor voters lists and quickly communicate local issues to the organisation and the public.