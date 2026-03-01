MP News: CBI Court Sentences Outsourced Bank Staffer To 4 Years In ₹27 Lakh Satna Pension Fraud |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A special CBI court sentenced a bank employee to 4 years’ imprisonment for fraudulently withdrawing ₹27.55 lakh in pensions from the accounts of deceased account holders between 2011 and 2015 in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

On February 28, the court sentenced accused Brajesh Tiwari to four years in jail and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for withdrawing pensions in the names of deceased individuals.

The investigation revealed that Tiwari transferred around ₹27.55 lakh from the accounts of dead pensioners into his own account.

The probe was initiated by the Jabalpur unit of the CBI in 2017 following a complaint about irregularities in pension accounts at Allahabad Bank in Satna. The case was heard in the court of Justice Rupesh Gupta.

How pension fraud worked

The CBI received a complaint in 2017 alleging irregularities in hundreds of accounts, especially pension accounts. The investigation found that pensions were continuously withdrawn between 2011 and 2015 in the names of deceased persons.

It also came to light that pensions of around ₹30,000 belonging to some elderly account holders were withdrawn through treasury feed even after their death.

Fraud began in 2011

Brajesh Tiwari, a resident of Satna, joined the bank as an outsourced employee in 2005. During his tenure, he worked under several bank managers. The investigation found that he began committing the fraud in 2011.

Taking the complaint seriously, the CBI launched a detailed investigation, which led to major revelations.

Chargesheet filed in 2019

The CBI filed a chargesheet in 2019. After prolonged trial proceedings, the court delivered its verdict in February 2026.

However, based on the evidence, the court acquitted bank officials Badal Patel, Sachin Dubey, and A.K. Gulati. The CBI had registered a case against the main accused under Sections 420 and 468 of the IPC.