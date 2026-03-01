Bhopal News: To Stem Losses, Bhopal Metro Turns To TOD Model | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as city buses continue to run overcrowded on limited routes, the Bhopal Metro coaches have alarmingly low footfall even during the festive rush ahead of Holi.

According to officials, in a bid to prevent the project from turning into a “white elephant,” the MP Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has shifted its strategy towards a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model to boost revenue and sustainability.

Currently, city buses operate on just six routes, a sharp decline from the earlier 24. Daily ridership has plummeted from nearly 1.5 lakh passengers to around 10,000–12,000.

Despite this reduced bus network and heavy crowding in available buses, the Metro is struggling to attract even 200 passengers per day. On several trips, coaches with a capacity of 800 passengers are carrying barely 50 commuters.

Bhopal metro officials said that TOD focused on promoting commercial and residential growth around public transport hubs, turning them into vibrant centres of activity rather than mere boarding points.

From transit points to TOD

Following its inauguration on December 21, 2025, the metro witnessed initial enthusiasm.

However, the momentum quickly faded. Authorities have already reduced daily trips from 17 to 13 in an effort to curb electricity and maintenance expenses, yet trains continue to run nearly empty, leading to mounting operational losses.

Under the TOD model, metro stations will be transformed into multi-functional commercial and community spaces. The management has invited applications for multi-brand retail outlets, cafes, bookstores and kiosks within the station premises. The objective is to generate non-fare revenue while increasing natural footfall at stations.

Challenges

Despite the new commercial push, challenges remain. Low ridership has made major brands cautious about investing. Infrastructure gaps including lack of organized parking facilities at key stations such as Subhash Nagar, KV-1 and AIIMS continue to discourage commuters. Technical issues like escalator glitches and high power consumption are also being addressed to improve operational efficiency and restore public confidence.

Official statement

MP Metro MD S. Krishna Chaitanya said that under the TOD framework, vacant spaces would be creatively utilized to generate sustainable revenue while offering world-class amenities in a secure environment, adding that the commercial process would remain transparent and inclusive.