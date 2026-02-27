 MP News: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Master Plan Time Limit Ends, Government Mum Over Fresh Ones
The validity of master plans for Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur has expired, but the government has not announced fresh plans. Bhopal’s 1995 plan was valid until 2005, while Indore and Jabalpur’s 2008 plans expired in 2021. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said work on master plans continues post-expiry, with 89 cities covered statewide.

Friday, February 27, 2026
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Master Plan prepared in 1995 was valid up to 2005. The master plans of Jabalpur and Indore published in 2008 were valid up to 2021.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya informed the House through written reply to a question raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, on Friday.

Vijayvargiya also informed the House that it was not possible to give any time limit for the master plan.

The work on master plan continues even after the time limit, he said, adding that master plans have been implemented in 89 cities across the state, and the time limit for master plans ended in nine cities.

Efforts are underway to implement master plans in six cities: Bina, Panna, Sehore, Jhabua, Orchha and Mandsaur.

He also said because census was not done after 2011, the information about the pressure of increasing on cities was not available.

