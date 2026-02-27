MP News: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur Master Plan Time Limit Ends, Government Mum Over Fresh Ones

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Master Plan prepared in 1995 was valid up to 2005. The master plans of Jabalpur and Indore published in 2008 were valid up to 2021.

Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya informed the House through written reply to a question raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, on Friday.

Vijayvargiya also informed the House that it was not possible to give any time limit for the master plan.

The work on master plan continues even after the time limit, he said, adding that master plans have been implemented in 89 cities across the state, and the time limit for master plans ended in nine cities.

Efforts are underway to implement master plans in six cities: Bina, Panna, Sehore, Jhabua, Orchha and Mandsaur.

He also said because census was not done after 2011, the information about the pressure of increasing on cities was not available.