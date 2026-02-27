MP News: Union Minister Of State For Women And Child Development Savitri Thakur Inaugurates 2 Railway Overbridges Worth ₹107 Crore In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Friday inaugurated two railway overbridges, Bridge Nos 234A and 221A, at Sagaur and Manpur in Dhar district.

Constructed at a cost of about Rs 107 crore by the Ratlam Division of Western Railway, the projects aim to improve connectivity in the tribal region.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said the overbridges fulfil a long-pending demand and would ensure safer and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

She referred to her recent inspection of the Indore-Dahod railway line, during which she travelled on a trolley and directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards.

The minister said direct rail connectivity within the Lok Sabha constituency would be realised soon, opening opportunities in business, education, employment and healthcare, and strengthening the region’s economy.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashwini Kumar, regional representative Nilesh Bharti and other public representatives attended the programme.