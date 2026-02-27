 MP News: Union Minister Of State For Women And Child Development Savitri Thakur Inaugurates 2 Railway Overbridges Worth ₹107 Crore In Dhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Union Minister Of State For Women And Child Development Savitri Thakur Inaugurates 2 Railway Overbridges Worth ₹107 Crore In Dhar

MP News: Union Minister Of State For Women And Child Development Savitri Thakur Inaugurates 2 Railway Overbridges Worth ₹107 Crore In Dhar

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur inaugurated two railway overbridges, at Sagaur and Manpur in Dhar district, built at a cost of ₹107 crore by Western Railway’s Ratlam Division. The overbridges aim to improve connectivity in tribal areas, ensure safer traffic, and boost business, education, employment, and healthcare opportunities in the region.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Union Minister Of State For Women And Child Development Savitri Thakur Inaugurates 2 Railway Overbridges Worth ₹107 Crore In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur on Friday inaugurated two railway overbridges, Bridge Nos 234A and 221A, at Sagaur and Manpur in Dhar district.

Constructed at a cost of about Rs 107 crore by the Ratlam Division of Western Railway, the projects aim to improve connectivity in the tribal region.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said the overbridges fulfil a long-pending demand and would ensure safer and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

She referred to her recent inspection of the Indore-Dahod railway line, during which she travelled on a trolley and directed officials to complete the work within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Cracks Down On Illegal Passenger Transport From March 1
Maharashtra Cracks Down On Illegal Passenger Transport From March 1
Palghar News: MBVV Crime Branch Busts Sex Racket At Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Dhaba, 7 Arrested And 10 Women Rescued
Palghar News: MBVV Crime Branch Busts Sex Racket At Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Dhaba, 7 Arrested And 10 Women Rescued
'Deserve To Wear Indian Colours': CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi As J&K Near Maiden Ranji Trophy Title | VIDEO
'Deserve To Wear Indian Colours': CM Omar Abdullah Reaches Hubballi As J&K Near Maiden Ranji Trophy Title | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Seize 12.91 Kg Hydro Ganja Worth ₹12.91 Crore Near Vashi Railway Station, 3 Arrested
Navi Mumbai Crime: Police Seize 12.91 Kg Hydro Ganja Worth ₹12.91 Crore Near Vashi Railway Station, 3 Arrested
Read Also
MP News: 'Please Plant A Sapling On My Birthday,' Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...
article-image

The minister said direct rail connectivity within the Lok Sabha constituency would be realised soon, opening opportunities in business, education, employment and healthcare, and strengthening the region’s economy.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashwini Kumar, regional representative Nilesh Bharti and other public representatives attended the programme.

Follow us on