Bhopal News: People's University Receives Second Bomb Threat In 2 Weeks; Campus Evacuated

Bhopal News: People's University Receives Fresh Bomb Threat Email; Campus Evacuated |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People’s University in Bhopal received another hoax bomb threat via email on Monday, triggering panic and a large-scale security response in the area.

According to the information, the dean of the university received a suspicious email on the official mail ID.

The received threat email stated, "Cyanide-laced bombs have been placed on your college premises, which will explode at 12:15 p.m. Evacuate doctors and students by 11am. Allah Hu Akbar."

Upon receiving the information, police teams, bomb disposal squads, and dog units acted swiftly and reached the campus to evacuate students and staff as a precaution.

Nishatpura TI, along with police station staff, arrived at the university and conducted a thorough search operation. They searched all areas, including classrooms, hostels, and parking lots, but found no suspicious objects.

Cyber ​​cell launches probe

Police have begun an investigation and are currently tracking the email ID and IP address from which the school management received the threat.

The Cyber ​​Cell has also been involved in the case. According to officials, the person making the threat will be identified soon, and all necessary action will be taken.

Previous bomb threats

Notably, the university had received a similar bomb threat on February 19. At that time, a thorough search was conducted, but nothing suspicious was discovered.

The pattern of both the bomb threats remains the same. Both the threats were received via email, and they claimed that cyanide bombs were placed in the college building, which will explode at a particular time. Doctors and students were warned to evacuate the premises. Both emails had religious slogans.

Authorities are now probing whether the two incidents are linked.