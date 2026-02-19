 Bhopal News: People's University Gets Bomb Threat; Students, Professors Evacuate Premises As Bomb Squad Arrives
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The People's University in Bhopal received a bomb threat on Thursday morning. The threat email was sent to the official ID of the university, claiming that cyanide bombs were placed in the college building. In the mail, doctors and students were warned to evacuate the premises by 11 am.

As soon as the information was received, the administration evacuated the university as a precaution, and the police and bomb disposal squad reached the spot. An intensive search operation was conducted in the entire premises.

Dean gets threatening email

According to the information, the dean of the university received a suspicious email on the official mail ID. It was written that cyanide bombs have been planted in the college campus, which will explode at a fixed time. Religious slogans were also mentioned in the mail. The message clearly asked doctors and students to evacuate by 11 am.

As soon as the email was received, the university management informed the police. In view of security, the premises were immediately evacuated. Students and staff were evacuated from classrooms, OPD and administrative buildings. The bomb disposal squad and dog squad reached the spot and started the investigation. Suspicious places were thoroughly searched.

Bomb squads, cyber cells active

According to police officials, the email is being technically checked. The cyber cell is investigating the ID from which the mail was sent and its server location. In the initial investigation, the case may be of mischief or a false threat, but no negligence has been done in terms of safety.

As soon as the news of the threat spread, there was chaos in the university campus and the surrounding area. However, no suspicious object or explosive material was found till the stipulated time. The police have assured that the entire case is being investigated seriously and strict action will be taken after identifying the guilty.

