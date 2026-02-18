Bhopal News: Minor Raped By Mom’s Live-In-Partner, Gets Pregnant | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piplani police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping the minor daughter of his live-in partner.

The case surfaced after the victim was taken to a hospital following a stomach ache, where the doctors confirmed her pregnancy and subsequently called police. Police recorded statements of the victim and sent her for counseling.

According to reports, the parents of the 17-year-old victim have separated. Her mother, who is in a private job, came in contact with Ajay Tiwari and started living with him.

It is alleged that in August 2025, Tiwari raped the minor after finding her alone in the house and threatened her to keep silent.

The accused then raped the victim multiple times, but she did not inform her mother out of fear.

Two days back, the victim was taken to the hospital after she complained of a stomach ache. The doctor conducted a test and confirmed that she was pregnant. Piplani police reached the spot after receiving information and recorded statements of the victim and her mother.

A case has been registered against Ajay Tiwari under the POCSO Act. Efforts are underway to arrest him, police officials said.