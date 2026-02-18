Bhopal News: ₹1.36 Crore Lost To Cyber Frauds In 1 Day; 28 Cases Registered | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the expanding web of cyber conmen in the city, at least 28 cases of online fraud were registered at different police stations on Tuesday.

The fraudsters siphoned off a total amount of over Rs 1.36 crore from the victims in a single day.

Cases were registered at Bag Sewania, Misrod, Aishbagh, Habibganj, Piplani, Ashoka Garden, Awadhpuri and Kamla Nagar police stations.

Cyber fraudsters targeted people through WhatsApp and social media while luring them through fake share trading platforms, investment apps, foreign currency trading links, job offers and even new power connections and paying electricity bills.

Many victims were lured with promises of high returns, part-time jobs, IPO investments and even electricity connections.

In a case under Kamla Nagar police station limits, Shivam Katiyar, was duped of Rs 23 lakh.

He was contacted by a woman via social media and later added on Telegram. She convinced him to invest in foreign trading schemes promising to double his money.

Tanu Singh (21) of Kamla Nagar also lost Rs 15 lakh in an online scam. Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said cases have been registered and investigations were underway.

Job fraud cases

Rs 15 lakh defrauded from Anuj Bagde of Ravi Shankar Nagar (Habibganj area) on the pretext of securing a government job.

In Ashoka Garden, Lakshmi (30) from Subhash Colony lost Rs 1.60 lakh in a similar job scam.

A separate case was reported in Piplani police station area, where Rs 12.25 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the bank account of one Sunita, a resident of Indrapuri.

Elderly man loses Rs 50.98 lakh to scamsters

The biggest fraud was at Saket Nagar where a 71-year-old Rajesh Jain was cheated of Rs 50,98,675. As per the complaint lodged on October 20, 2025, Jain was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘Yes Securities’ where members displayed screenshots of heavy investment profits.

He began investing and was even allowed to withdraw Rs 60,000 initially.

Later, fraudsters demanded Rs 35 lakh as capital gains tax to release his claimed profit of Rs 2.81 crore. Later he discovered that no such investment account existed in his name.