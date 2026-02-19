MP Budget 2026: 'Pro-Youth But Implementation Important’ | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth in the city say that the budget has enough provisions for improving education and generating jobs and self-employment opportunities. But how things work out on the ground is important. Excerpts

Space policy welcome

The 2026–27 Budget of Madhya Pradesh reflects a steady increase in State’s overall outlay, which is a positive sign of economic growth. There is also a focus on youth and employment through industrial parks, a space policy, and job creation initiatives. However, effective implementation and careful management of rising state debt are essential for balanced and lasting growth.

Abhishek Panwar, social worker

Focus on populist schemes

Notifications for many recruitments announced in the previous budget have not yet been issued. Pending examinations and delays in the selection process have weakened youth confidence. Announcements regarding new jobs will only be meaningful if timely and transparent implementation is ensured.

I feel that more attention has been paid to populist schemes while the required seriousness regarding sustainable employment creation is lacking.

Mohan Dixit, advocate

Education, employment

The Budget has made several important provisions for the benefit of youth, which are commendable. These include the provision of special financial assistance for students, encouraging education and skill development, and investing in youth empowerment schemes, financial assistance for students, and an emphasis on employment generation opportunities. The development of industrial and technology parks will increase the chances of youth employment.

Shubham Chauhan, National Youth awardee

Youth can dream bigger

The continued focus on Ladli Lakshmi Yojana 2.0 and Ladli Behna Yojana matters deeply to us. When girls are supported and women are empowered, families grow stronger and so does society. These schemes give dignity and stability to countless households, and that creates a more secure environment for young people to dream big. The investment in sports development and smart classrooms in engineering colleges speaks to the belief that talent exists everywhere. It just needs opportunity.

Yashaswi Agarwal, president, Sanskar Sudha Youth Foundation